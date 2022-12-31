Willimon Featured at Festival of Faith

“God Turned Toward You” will be the theme of the Festival of Faith featuring Will Willimon Jan. 8-9 at First Central Presbyterian Church.

Willimon, professor of Christian Ministry at Duke Divinity School, is the author of over 80 books. He is a former bishop in the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Will Willimon

A Pew research survey determined that he is one of the two most frequently read writers by pastors in mainline Protestantism. He is considered by many as one of America’s best-known and most influential preachers.

“The church considers this series not only to be of spiritual encouragement to Presbyterians but a gift to the entire community,” said Cliff Stewart, pastor of FCPC.

Willimon will speak on “Seeking, Searching God” during the 8:30 and 11 a.m. services on Sunday, Jan. 8. He will speak on “How to be Saved” at 7 p.m. Sunday.

The series will continue at noon Monday, Jan. 9, with Willimon speaking on “The Future of Preaching”. Box lunches will be available for $5. (Reservation are requested by calling the church office, 677-3501 or emailing reservations@fcpc.net)

The Festival of Faith will wrap up at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, will the topic, “Worshippers in Training”