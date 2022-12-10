Las Posadas Set for Dec. 15-23

Posted on by Leave a comment

Las Posadas, a beautiful and fun Christmas observance, will be held nightly Dec. 15-23, sponsored by St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church.

At least three of the observances, on Dec. 15, 16, and 19, will be held at the church, 2525 Westview Drive. Others will either be at the church or at private homes, said Monica Mayes-Leija, church secretary.

“Posada” is the Spanish word for “inn,” which Mary and Joseph were searching for. Instead, they ended up in a barn, with a manger serving as a crib, when no one accepted them. Traditionally, participants travel from one house to another, where music is played and food served. 

On the night that observances are held at St. Vincent, the event will be staged in Pan American Hall and different rooms will represent the places that Mary and Joseph seek refuge.

tagged with , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.