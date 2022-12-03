Sponsor a Refugee Family for Christmas

Want to do something really unique for Christmas? Abilene is home to many refugees who are in need of a sponsoring family for Christmas.

The International Rescue Committee is hosting its annual Home for the Holidays program that enables local families to “adopt” a refugee family for the holidays. Deadline to sign up is Dec. 16, and the deadline for dropping off gifts to the IRC office, 3305 N. Third Street, Suite 320, is before noon on Dec. 22.

The IRC will match community members with a refugee family. Gifts purchased for the family can be delivered at the IRC office, and IRC team members will deliver them. Or, you can join the staff in dropping off gifts on Dec. 23. Individuals or groups are invited to participate. Receipts for all purchases are required.

Recommended spending levels:

$75-100 for an individual

$150 for a couple

$400 for a family of six or more

For more information, contact Susanna Lubanga at susanna.lubanga@rescue.org or call 675-5643.