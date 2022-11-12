Interfaith Council Honors Native American Heritage Month

The Abilene Interfaith Council’s November meeting will honor the national Native American Heritage Month at its November meeting.

The program, “Native American Spirituality,” is free and open to the public. It will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in Matthews Auditorium in Old Main on the McMurry campus. McMurry sociology professor Jerry Hollingsworth and practitioners Shawna Hayhurst and Icie Mitchell will lead a discussion and demonstrations of Native American Spirituality.

The Abilene Interfaith Council, which started in 1999, is in its 23rd year. The council was started by three friends represnting Judaism, Islam, and Christianity. The council’s motto is “Breaking Bread Together in Peace.”

Icie Mitchell chanted an inspirational Native American prayer, accompanied by this ceremonial drum, during the Abilene Interfaith Council’s National Day of Prayer observance.
