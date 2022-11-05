Poll: Views Differ on Whether U.S. is ‘Christian Nation’

According to a new survey from the Pew Research Center, growing numbers of religious and political leaders are embracing the “Christian nationalist” label, and some dispute the idea that the country’s founders wanted a separation of church and state. On the other side of the debate, however, many Americans – including the leaders of many Christian churches – have pushed back against Christian nationalism, calling it a “danger” to the country.  

Click here to read report from the Pew Research Center

