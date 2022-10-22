All Treats, No Tricks Upcoming

By LORETTA FULTON

Halloween, Dia de los Muertos, All Saints Day and All Souls Day will be observed in the coming days, with plenty of fun mixed in with solemn religious traditions.

For the second consecutive year, Pioneer Drive Baptist Church is commandeering Cypress Street for a fun-filled festival Wednesday, Oct. 26, and everyone is invited. Hours are 6-8 p.m. Cypress Street will be blocked off between North Second and North Fourth streets for trunk-or-treat, food, and games. Many other churches are hosting trunk-or-treat events or festivals. All are free and open to the public.

On the more serious side, religious and cultural observances also are scheduled. Many churches observe All Saints Day and All Souls Day, which fall on Nov. 1 and 2, respectively. All Saints Day is set side to honor the saints of the church, while All Souls Day commemorates “all the faithful departed.”

Among the most festive of all the observances will be a Dia de los Muertos Family Festival at the Grace Museum 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. The event is free and all are invited. The evening will feature Ballet Folklorico dancers from St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church, snacks, crafts, and a community ofrenda or offering. Everyone is invited to bring something representing a deceased loved one for the ofrenda display.

Other downtown businesses are partnering with the Grace for various activities, including marigold headbands distributed at North’s Funeral Home, face painting and papel picado at the Center for Contemporary Arts, book reading and coloring at the Abilene Public Library, book readings and games at the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature, and book readings at Seven and One Books.

Dia de los Muertos has been observed by indigenous people of Mexico for centuries It is so significant that in 2008 the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) added the day to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Following is a listing of some festivals or trunk-or-treat events coming up:

PIONEER DRIVE BAPTIST CHURCH

Downtown, Cypress Street

6-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 26

Fall Family Fellowship includes snacks, trunk or treat, games

ALDERSGATE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

1741 Sayles Blvd.

5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

trunk-or-treat

EPISCOPAL CHURCH OF THE HEAVENLY REST

602 Meander St.

5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Oct 31

Trunk-or-treat , games, crafts

UNIVERSITY CHURCH OF CHRIST

733 E.N. 6th St.

5:30-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Fall Carnival Under the Big Top

Food, trunk-or-treat , games, costumes welcomed

SOUTHERN HILLS CHURCH OF CHRIST

3666 Buffalo Gap Road

6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26

The Toaster Traveler and Express Oak Coffee Trucks will be on site.

WYLIE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

3430 Antilley Road

4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Trunk-or-treat . Car decorations

FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH

5125 Antilley Road

4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Trunk-or-treat

WYLIE CHRISTIAN CHURCH

6250 Buffalo Gap Road

4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Fall festival includes food, fellowship, games

WYLIE BAPTIST CHURCH

6097 Buffalo Gap Road

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Family fall festival with food, May Farm animals, crafts, games, car rally, illusionist, inflatables

HIGHLAND CHURCH OF CHRIST

4:30-6:30 Sunday, Oct. 30

Fall festival at 2701 Fulwiler Road

Food, games, candy and more

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH

1333 N. Third St.

5:30- 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26

Trunk-or-treat in south parking lot

SOUTHWEST PARK BAPTIST CHURCH

2901 S. 20th St.

6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Fall Fest includes food, candy, games, music

