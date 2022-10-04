St. Francis Blessing at the Zoo

Clergy from the Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest will conduct a Blessing of the Animals service at the Abilene Zoo on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The public is invited to participate in the free event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Churches worldwide conduct animal blessings during the first week of October to celebrate the life and ministry of St. Francis of Assisi, who showed love to all of God’s creation. St. Francis Feast Day is Oct. 4 and celebrations are held close to that date each year.

The family friendly event at the zoo will honor the example of Saint Francis and remind us of the ways we are connected to the natural world and to one another.

Do not bring pets to the zoo. Family pets may be blessed in the courtyard at Heavenly Rest, 602 Meander St., at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.

For more information, email or call the church info@heavenlyrestabilene.org or (325) 677-2091.