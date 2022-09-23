Falls Festivals Coming Up

Fun and food will be served up in ample portions in the coming weeks as several churches in the Catholic Diocese of San Angelo host fall festivals.

The ones either in Abilene or within driving distance are listed below. First up is Abilene’s St. Francis of Assisi Church on Saturday, Oct. 1. The church is located at 826 Cottonwood St. Call 672-6695 for additional information.

Others coming up are:

  • Holy Family Catholic Church, 5410 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, Saturday, Oct. 8. Phone: 692-1820
  • St. Boniface Parish, 1118 County Road 234, Olfen (Runnels County) on Sunday, Oct. 9. Phone: 442-2893
  • Sacred Heart Parish, 837 Jeanette St., Abilene, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23. 677-7951
  • St. Joseph Parish, 506 Edwards St., Rowena (Runnels County) on Sunday, Nov. 13. Phone: 446-3521
