ACU Hosting Texas Baptist Women Annual Conference

“Broken, Renewed, Reshaped: Where Do We Go From Here?” will be the theme of the Texas Baptist Women in Ministry annual conference set for Sept. 16 at Abilene Christian University.

The conference is hosted by ACU’s Baptist Studies Center, led by Myles Werntz, associate professor of theology at ACU. Sessions will be in the Biblical Studies Building.

Click here to register

The schedule is as follows:

8:00 a.m. Registration

9:15 a.m. Plenary Session #1

10:30 a.m. Break and Connecting

10:50 a.m. Breakout Session #1

11:50 a.m. Lunch (Included)

1:00 p.m. WIM Talks

2:15 p.m. Breakout Session #2

3:15 p.m. Break/Snack/Social Time

3:35 p.m. Plenary Session #2

According to its website, “Texas Baptist Women in Ministry is a statewide group of women and men that exists for the purpose of affirming, connecting, advocating for, and inspiring women called to vocational and volunteer ministry.”

Keynote speaker will be Lynn Brinkley, associate director of Baptist Women in Ministry. She joined the staff in January 2020 and previously served as director of church, alumni, and student relations at Campbell University Divinity School in Buies Creek, North Carolina, where she had been on staff since May 2007.

Since 2012, she was an adjunct Instructor, teaching in both Campbell University’s Divinity School and the Christian Studies Department.

Lynn Brinkley

Texas Baptist Women is led by Anyra Cano, coordinator.Originally from El Paso, Cano earned her undergraduate degree in biblical theological studies from Baptist University of the Américas and her master’s degree in global leadership from Dallas Baptist University. She has experience working with Baptists through positions with Buckner International, Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, CBF of Texas and Baptist University of the Américas. While pastoring with her husband in Fort Worth, Cano felt God’s calling to serve full-time in ministry.

Anyra Cano

Also participating in the conference will be Meredith Stone, executive director of Baptist Women in Ministry, a national organization. Stone formerly was associate dean for academics and assistant professor of scripture and ministry at Logsdon Seminary of Hardin-Simmons University.

A native Texan, Stone previously served as an ordained minister in the roles of Teaching Pastor and Interim Pastor for Emerging Adults in Baptist congregations in Texas, and as Women in Ministry Specialist for Texas Baptists. She is a graduate of Hardin-Simmons University and earned a doctor of philosophy degree in biblical Interpretation from Brite Divinity School at Texas Christian University.

Meredith Stone



