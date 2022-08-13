St. Vincent’s Ballet Folklorico Presents’Viva Mexico’ Aug. 20

VIVA MEXICO

By LORETTA FULTON

“Viva Mexico” will be loaded with local stars and guest artists when it is presented Aug. 20 at the Paramount Theater, but perhaps the “most special” guest in the house will be the founder of Ballet Folklorico, Martha Munoz de Serrano.

She will be traveling from Mexico City to see the dancers for the first time since leaving Abilene in 1979. The co-founder of Ballet Folklorico, Crispina Monreal, also will be attending for the first time since 1986.

Ballet Folklorico was founded at St. Vincent Pallotti Cathoic Church in 1963. Among the young dancers was Alvaro Munoz, the nephew of the founder, who now is executive director and artistic choreographer of the ballet. The performance on Aug. 20 will be a celebration of the ballet’s 59th year.

“The dancers and myself are beyond excited to be presenting this show to the Abilene community and surrounding counties,” Alvaro Munoz said.

A huge crowd is expected for the one-night-only performance. Tickets are available by calling St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church, 325-672-1794, or Alvaro Munoz, 214-214-1898. Remaining tickets will be available at the Paramount Theater ticket office on the day of the performance, Aug. 20

“Viva Mexico” will include dances from six regions of Mexico–Los Concheros, Michoacan, Guerrero, Veracruz, La Revolucion, and Jalisco. The regions and their representative dances were selected by Munoz.

“Each dancer auditions for each dance,” Munoz said, “and are assigned their dances accordingly.”

The production will be star-studded, with both local standouts and out-of-town guests. Also performing between dances will be Mariachi Alma Mexicana from San Angelo. Featured performers in “Viva Mexico” include:

Dancer Tania Munoz-Tully of Dallas, who will play the lead role in “Juana Gallos” from La Revolucion

Teen sensation/YouTube Influencer and mariachi singer Ryder Tully. He has released three hit singles (“Number One,” “Good Feelings,” “It’s Alright”) on all platforms and currently is recording three more.

The 2021 Dancer of the Year Renatta Hernandez will have the lead role in a Veracruz dance called La Bamba, which represents a matrimony dance where the male and female tie a red bow with their feet to symbolize the unity of marriage.

Another elite dancer, Vanessa Rodriguez, and Alvaro Munoz will be the lead dancers in the show’s finale, “The Mexican Hat Dance”. Rodriguez is preparing to audition for the prestigious Ballet a Folklorico de Mexico in a few months.

A year ago, Ballet Folklorico presented “Mi Tierra Mexicana” after the production had been postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two performances were staged last year due to social distancing at the Paramount. This year, those restrictions have been lifted and only one show will be staged, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.

As soon as last year’s production ended, the dance troupe began working on this year’s show, Munoz said. Another spectacular performance is guaranteed.

“We are expecting a huge crowd from the Abilene area, surrounding counties, out-of-state guests, and guests from Mexico,” Munoz said.

Loretta Fulton is editor of Spirit of Abilene