McMurry Entering Centennial Year on Happy Note

McMurry University will kick off its centennial year with something major to brag about.

The university announced that it had received the greatest amount of financial commitments in school history. More than $15.4 million was commited in fiscal 2022, breaking the 2007 record by more than $200,000.

McMurry also announced a large incoming class, the largest single school project in school history (student center renovation), and centennial celebrations beginning in September.

McMurry opened in 1923 and will launch a year of celebrations on Saturday, Sept. 17 with the planting of the Centennial Iris Garden on the southwest corner of Wah Wahtaysee Park. Everyone is asked to bring their own tools, including gloves, knee pads, and trowels.

That event will be followed by the Centennial Kickoff Rally on Thursday, Sept. 22. The rally will include “food, fellowship, and fun.”

