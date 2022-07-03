VBS July Sessions

Several churches are hosting Vacation Bible School sessions in July, beginning Monday, July 11.

Following is a partial listing of of churches that will have VBS in July. To add your church, email information to editor@spiritofabilene.com

Trinity Baptist Church, 871 Woodlawn Drive, will have sessions July 17-20, with the theme, “Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness.” Sessions are 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. July 17; 6-8 p.m. July 18; 6-8 p.m. July 19; 6-8 p.m. July 20

Theme: “Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness” To registration, go to www.trinityabilene.com

Southern Hills Church of Christ, 3666 Buffalo Gap Road, has sessions scheduled July 11-13 for children ages 2-5. Theme will be “Make Waves: What You Do Today Can Change the World Around You” To register, go to https://www.sohillschurch.org/events

First Central Presbyterian Church, 400 Orange St., will have VBS from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 29, and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 30. Theme is “Passport to Peace.” To register, go to https://vbspro.events/p/events/530

First Christian Church, 5125 Antilley Road, has Vacation Bible School scheduled for July 25-28, with the theme ““Space Blast: Even the Stars Praise His Name.” To reguster, go to

http://www.fccabilenetx.com/documents/other/vbs%20registration%20form%202022.docx