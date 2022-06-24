Americans Disagree Over Ways to Reduce Number of Abortions

A Supreme Court ruling on Friday, June 24, overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision that legalized abortion. A day before that ruling, the Pew Research Center posted an article by Justin Nortey about the disagreement among adults in the United States over whether more restrictive laws are an effective way to reduce the number of abortions.

The story was based on a survey taken in March before a draft of the Supreme Court opinion was leaked. The survey showed that 65 percent of the respondents said more support for women during pregnancy would reduction the number of abortions.

