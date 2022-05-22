A Place at the Table

Inspired by Janice Six

Come, visit, share,

You are welcome

At the table.

Come, one and all,

You are welcome

At the table.

Come, be yourself,

You are welcome

At the table.

Come in joy and love,

You are welcome

At the table.

Come, join, and sing,

You are welcome

At the table.

Come, sit, smile, eat,

You are welcome

At the table.

Come, be with God,

You are welcome

At the table.

Come, you are family,

And you are welcome

At God’s table.

Glenn Dromgoole

May 8, 2022

(Photo credit: visualhunt.com)