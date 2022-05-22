A Place at the Table
Inspired by Janice Six
Come, visit, share,
You are welcome
At the table.
Come, one and all,
You are welcome
At the table.
Come, be yourself,
You are welcome
At the table.
Come in joy and love,
You are welcome
At the table.
Come, join, and sing,
You are welcome
At the table.
Come, sit, smile, eat,
You are welcome
At the table.
Come, be with God,
You are welcome
At the table.
Come, you are family,
And you are welcome
At God’s table.
Glenn Dromgoole
May 8, 2022
(Photo credit: visualhunt.com)