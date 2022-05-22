A Place at the Table

Posted on by Leave a comment

Inspired by Janice Six

Come, visit, share,
You are welcome
At the table.

Come, one and all,
You are welcome
At the table.

Come, be yourself,
You are welcome
At the table.

Come in joy and love,
You are welcome
At the table.

Come, join, and sing,
You are welcome
At the table.

Come, sit, smile, eat,
You are welcome
At the table.

Come, be with God,
You are welcome
At the table.

Come, you are family,
And you are welcome
At God’s table.

Glenn Dromgoole
May 8, 2022

(Photo credit: visualhunt.com)

tagged with , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.