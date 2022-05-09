Holy Family Gets Second New Priest in a Year

By LORETTA FULTON

For the second consecutive year, Holy Family Catholic Church is getting a new priest.

On Monday, Bishop Michael Sis of the Diocese of San Angelo announced several upcoming pastoral changes, including the one at Holy Family. Ironically, when the Rev. Santiago Udayar was named priest at Holy Family in August 2021, it marked the first time in 25 years that Holy Family had been assigned a new priest.

Msgr. Frederick G. Nawarskas, better known as “Father Fred,” was assigned to Holy Family in 1996. During Udayar’s installation service, Sis joked that it would be hard to replace a priest who had been at one church “since the days of Noah’s Ark.”

Udayar’s replacement is a familiar name to Abilene Catholics, the Rev. Adam Droll, who previously served as parochial vicar at Holy Family. Droll will become parochial administrator of Holy Family effective July 1. Since 2019, Droll has been director of the Angelo State Catholic Newman Center.

Rev. Santiago Udayar

Udayar will become pastor of Holy Angels Parish and Angelo Catholic School in San Angelo effective July 1. He also will remain Vicar General of the diocese. Bishop Michael Sis announced the following changes on Monday:

Father Charles Greenwell will retire from his position as pastor of Holy Angels Parish and Angelo Catholic School in San Angelo, effective June 30, 2022.

Rev. Adam Droll

Father Adam Droll will become parochial administrator of Holy Family Parish in Abilene, effective July 1, 2022.

Father Freddy Perez will become the director of the Newman Center at Angelo State University, effective July 1, 2022.

Father Timothy Hayter will become parochial administrator of St. Mary’s Parish in Ballinger, St. James Mission in

Bronte, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission in Robert Lee, effective July 1, 2022.

Father Yesu Mulakaleti will become parochial vicar at St. Ann’s Parish in Midland, effective July 1, 2022.

Father Reggie Odima has been assigned to a program of ongoing formation to help him in his pastoral ministry.

Father Joe Barbieri will become Adjutant Judicial Vicar effective July 1, 2022, in addition to his duties at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Odessa.

Loretta Fulton is editor of Spirit of Abilene