Ukraine
By STEVEN T. MOORE
American teens
sticky beach
beneath their toes
gossip
laugh
drink beer
seagulls scream
jump and sing
it’s springtime
sun sparkling
this afternoon
faraway
a young girl
wearing yellow
lies frozen
next to a half
eaten building
the grass is gray
trees have lost
their leaves
a lone arm
dangles
down the street
a leg leans
against wooden
fence, a hand
rests nearby
charred boy
still on bike
no screaming
train in sight
vacant homes
hollow schools
blinking streetlights
no birds at all
moon and stars
have gone silent
Dr. Steven T. Moore is a professor in the Department of Language and Literature and director of the McNair Scholars Program at Abilene Christian University