By STEVEN T. MOORE

American teens

sticky beach

beneath their toes

gossip

laugh

drink beer

seagulls scream

jump and sing

it’s springtime

sun sparkling

this afternoon

faraway

a young girl

wearing yellow

lies frozen

next to a half

eaten building

the grass is gray

trees have lost

their leaves

a lone arm

dangles

down the street

a leg leans

against wooden

fence, a hand

rests nearby

charred boy

still on bike

no screaming

train in sight

vacant homes

hollow schools

blinking streetlights

no birds at all

moon and stars

have gone silent

Dr. Steven T. Moore

Dr. Steven T. Moore is a professor in the Department of Language and Literature and director of the McNair Scholars Program at Abilene Christian University