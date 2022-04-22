St. Vincent Hosting Cinco de Mayo Festivities

Abilene’s Ballet Folklorico will perform for Cinco de Mayo events April 30 and May 1 at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church, 2525 Westview.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. April 30 and at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 1. The public is invited to the free presentations.

Also, tickets go on sale Saturday, April 30, for the ballet’s “Viva Mexico” presentation, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Special guests will be Mariachi Alma Mexicana, Mariachi singer Ryder Tully, and Folklorico dancer Tania Munoz-Tully.

The Cinco de Mayo celebration will include the first car and truck show, 12-4 p.m. Sunday, May 1. To enter, call or text Teresa at 325-660-3308. Prizes will be awarded in several categories.