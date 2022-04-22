Al Haley Shares Poems at AAC Meeting

Al Haley, poet-in-residence at Abilene Christian University, will be guest speaker for the Wednesday April 27 meeting of the Abilene Association of Congregations.

The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held at First Baptist Church, 1333 N. Third St. Lunch will be served beginning at 11:45 a.m. A $3 donation is requested for lunch. The program is free.

“Al Haley is the real thing and he has some good things to share with us,” said Cliff Stewart, president of the association.

Al Haley