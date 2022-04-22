Al Haley Shares Poems at AAC Meeting

Posted on by Leave a comment

Al Haley, poet-in-residence at Abilene Christian University, will be guest speaker for the Wednesday April 27 meeting of the Abilene Association of Congregations.

The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held at First Baptist Church, 1333 N. Third St. Lunch will be served beginning at 11:45 a.m. A $3 donation is requested for lunch. The program is free.

“Al Haley is the real thing and he has some good things to share with us,” said Cliff Stewart, president of the association.

Al Haley
tagged with ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.