‘White Too Long’ Author Featured at ACU Lecure Series

The 2022 Don Williams & Royce Money Distinguished Lecture Series, set for April 20-21, will feature keynote speaker Dr. Robert P. Jones.

The series, sponsored by the Carl Spain Center on Race Studies & Spiritual Action at Abilene Christian University, will be held in ACU’s Chapel on the Hill, located in the Biblical Studies Building.

Many historians have long recognized that the ideology of White supremacy is a formative element of Protestant Christianity in the United States. It hovers over the history of religious communities, governs life in religious institutions, and influences personal dispositions. And yet, for many, it is an ideology that remains veiled in mystery.

The Carl Spain Center on Race Studies and Spiritual Action invites you to explore the legacy of White supremacy in American Christianity and uncover its threat to American Democracy. Dr. Jones will draw from his personal experiences and his dedicated research to speak on the following important and timely topics:

“Reckoning with the Legacy of White Supremacy in American Christianity”

“Reflections on the Weight of White Christian Innocence”

Jones is the CEO and founder of Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) and the author of “White Too Long: The Legacy of White Supremacy in American Christianity,” which won the 2021 American Book Award. He is also the author of “The End of White Christian America,” which won the 2019 Grawemeyer Award in Religion. Jones writes regularly on politics, culture, and religion for The Atlantic online, NBC Think, and other outlets. He is frequently featured in major national media, such as CNN, MSNBC, NPR, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and others. Jones writes weekly at https://robertpjones.substack.com, a newsletter for those dedicated to the work of truth-telling, repair, and recovery from the legacy of white supremacy in American Christianity. He holds a Ph.D. in religion from Emory University and a M.Div. from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.



