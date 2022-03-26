Terry and Brenda Stremmel Honored by Meals on Wheels Plus

The name “Stremmel” is synonymous with feeding ministries in Abilene.

Terry is the longtime chair of the board of Breakfast on Beech Street, which began serving a hot breakfast at First Christian Church in 1996. Both Terry and Brenda Stremmel are longtime volunteers with Meals on Wheels Plus, and both were honored as Volunteers of the Month for March.

“Everyone needs and hot meal and a smile” is the reason they give for volunteering with Meals on Wheels Plus.

Terry started volunteering with Meals on Wheels in July 2011. Brenda started her service in June 2008. She delivers Route 25 on Fridays, helps Terry on his routes, and substitutes as needed. Brenda also volunteers with Safe Families and is a Master Naturalist.

Terry and Brenda Stremmel with Betty Bradley, executive director of Meals on Wheels Plus

Brenda is retired from AISD. A native Abilenian, her hobbies include golfing, water sports, hiking, camping, and traveling. She also is involved with Bible Study Fellowship at Highland Church of Christ.

Terry delivers Routh 70 on Wednesdays and Thursdays. A native of Stamford, Terry came to Abilene in 1971 to attend college. He is retired from the Abilene State Supported Living Center. His hobbies include golf, pickle ball, and traveling. The Stremmels have three children and two grandchildren, Sam and Rebecca.