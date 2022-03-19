McM Hosting Women’s Leadership Luncheon

Vianei Lopez Braun, who heads the labor and employment law group for Decker Jones, P.C, in Fort Worth, will be keynote speaker for the annual Women’s Leadership Luncheon at McMurry University.

The luncheon will begin at 11:45 a.m. March 31 in the Mabee Room of the campus center. Braun is a frequent author and speaker on employment law issues. All proceeds benefit the Dr. Sandra S. Harper Women’s Leadership Scholarship at McMurry. For ticket information, contact Nancy Smith at 325-793-4667 or smith.nancy@mcm.edu

Vianei Lopez Braun

At the time of her graduation at age 19, Braun was the youngest ever female graduate of Princeton University. She earned her law degree from the University of Texas in 1991. In addition to receiving numerous accolades and recognitions within her profession, she has been honored as a “Great Woman of Texas” by the Fort Worth Business Press.

Braun currently lives in Fort Worth with a pack of rescue Chihuahuas and with her husband, Jason, an attorney in the enforcement division of the SEC. Her ties to Abilene are strong, having practiced law here for 15 years (1994-2009). While living in Abilene, she wrote a weekly wine column for the Abilene Reporter-News. She also sang and danced in theater productions, Her first Abilene role was at McMurry in 1996, when she played Tess in “Crazy for You,” directed by Philip Craik, former professor of theater.