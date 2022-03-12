Global Samaritan Resources Seeks Public Help in Aiding Ukrainians

HELPING UKRAINIAN REFUGEES

By LORETTA FULTON

Global Samaritan Resources in Abilene will soon be sending literal bucketfuls of assistance to people who are fleeing Ukraine as conditions in their country continue to deteriorate following the Russian invasion of Feb. 24.

On Thursday, March 10, a plan was announced to fill colorful buckets provided by Lowe’s, Tractor Supply Company, and Home Depot with household items such as plastic plates and cups, a can opener, kitchen knives, towels, soap, pot holders–everything found in most homes.

Brent Hill, chair of the Global Samaritan Resources board of directors, speaks during a news conference March 10. Photo by Loretta Fulton

Global Samaritan is working with its longtime partner in Ukraine, Jeremiah’s Hope, to respond to the refugee crisis that has escalated since Russia invaded Ukraine. Items gathered will be shipped to churches and other ministries in Poland that work with Jeremiah’s Hope and Global Samaritan.

Andrew Kelly, co-founder of Jeremiah’s Hope, lives in Abilene and spoke about the need for the household items. It doesn’t do any good for people to get food if they don’t have a way to open cans or prepare the food, Kelly said.

“This bucket is designed to fill that need,” he said.

Andrew Kelly

The public can assist with the effort by donating money to fill the buckets at www. globalsamaritan.org. It costs $40 to fill and ship each bucket. After supplies are gathered, Global Samaritan will host packing events to fill the buckets and prepare them for shipping. A signup link will be available on the Global Samaritan website when events are scheduled.

Jeremiah’s Hope was founded in 2003 by Kelly and Steve Taliaferro. Kelly grew up in Abilene and is a 2001 graduate of Abilene Christian University. Kelly formerly lived in Mariupol, where he operated a transitional living center for former residents of orphanages. The following mission statement is from the Jeremiah’s Hope website:

“Jeremiah’s Hope seeks to provide God’s hope, healing and practical help to the orphans, at-risk youth and vulnerable people of Ukraine. By ministering to their spiritual, emotional and physical needs, we seek to guide these individuals to become productive, Christian citizens.”

Loretta Fulton is creator and editor of Spirit of Abilene