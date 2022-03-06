Public Invited to HSU Women’s Equality Events

On Tuesday, March 8, which is International Women’s Day, Hardin-Simmons University will kick off four days of events emphasing gender equality.

“For 2022, we are working to #BreakTheBias to make gender equality a reality around the globe,” said Tiffany Fink, a Professor in HSU’s Department of History, Philosophy and Political Science.

Dr. Tiffany Fink

Purple ribbons, which signify solidarity and support of the international effort, may be picked up at the circulation desk in the Richardson Library.

“Everyone across the campus is invited to join our campus for the fifth annual #HSUCelebratesWomen for the month of March,” Fink said. The events are free and open to the public. A list of events follows:

Tuesday, March 8 at noon at the Pond

Free lemonade and fellowship to honor women and hear testimonies about the Social Work Club’s outreach to groups around Abilene.

Contact Professor Lauren Cantrell – Lauren.Cantrell@hsutx.edu – for more information.

Tuesday, March 8, 7-8 p.m. in Moody 108

International Women’s Day Student Panel & Fellowship Event facilitated by Dr. Fink

Description : Listen to HSU women from the student body share about what International Women’s Day means to them.

Then stay to enjoy snacks, games, some relaxing puzzle time, and register for door prizes donated by Abilene folks that love celebrating the women of HSU. All are welcome.

Contact Dr. Tiffany Fink – tfink@hsutx.edu – for more information.

For the entire month of March

#HSUCelebratesWomen partners are collecting feminine hygiene products to benefit: New Beginnings, Noah Project, International Rescue Committee-Abilene, Love & Care Ministries, and the PA KenyaMission Trip.

Please bring items to the March 8 events OR to the offices of Social Work, the Richardson Library, Office of Academic Advising, the PA Program, and/or Department of History, Philosophy & Political Science. If you need your items picked up, please contact Tiffany Fink or Lauren Cantrell.

Thursday, March 24, at noon on the Holland Science Building Room 220

Description : Finally, the student leadership of HSSM Research Society is highlighting National Women’s History Month with their lecture series on Thursday, March 24, at noon in the Holland Science Building Room 220 with the research presentation entitled, “Music and Lyrics in American Feminism: A Message to the World in the Key of F,” by Dr. Fink.