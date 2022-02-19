HSU Spiritual Formation Director Promoted

View Post

Dr. Travis Craver, director of spiritual formation at Hardin-Simmons University, has been promoted to associate vice president for spiritual formation.

Craver joined the staff at Hardin-Simmons University in 2016. He is responsible for the weekly chapel service at HSU, among his other duties. Craver also is active in the community, serving on the city council and various boards.

Craver is a 2005 HSU graduate. He previously worked at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church before joining the Hardin-Simmons staff. Craver earned a doctorate from Baylor University in spiritual formation and leadership. It was during this time he was recruited to join the staff at HSU.

Travis Craver