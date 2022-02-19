HSU Spiritual Formation Director Promoted

Posted on by Leave a comment

View Post

Dr. Travis Craver, director of spiritual formation at Hardin-Simmons University, has been promoted to associate vice president for spiritual formation.

Craver joined the staff at Hardin-Simmons University in 2016. He is responsible for the weekly chapel service at HSU, among his other duties. Craver also is active in the community, serving on the city council and various boards.

Craver is a 2005 HSU graduate. He previously worked at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church before joining the Hardin-Simmons staff. Craver earned a doctorate from Baylor University in spiritual formation and leadership. It was during this time he was recruited to join the staff at HSU.

Travis Craver
tagged with , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.