PDBC Dedicates Phase 1 of Building Project

On Sunday, Jan. 9, members of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, led by senior pastor John Whitten, dedicated the completed Phase 1 of a building project to enlarge and remodel the complex at 701 S. Pioneer Drive. The building project is part of a three-year campaign called Pioneer Possibility.

Reed Ambrose, director of communications at the church, said members are in the process of discerning the right course of action for a potential Phase 2 that would include a new sanctuary.

One of the photos below includes former longtime pastor Stan Allcorn, who retired in August 2020. Whitten, who already was on the staff, replaced Allcorn in September 2020.

