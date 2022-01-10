PDBC Dedicates Phase 1 of Building Project

On Sunday, Jan. 9, members of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, led by senior pastor John Whitten, dedicated the completed Phase 1 of a building project to enlarge and remodel the complex at 701 S. Pioneer Drive. The building project is part of a three-year campaign called Pioneer Possibility. 

Reed Ambrose, director of communications at the church, said members are in the process of discerning the right course of action for a potential Phase 2 that would include a new sanctuary.

One of the photos below includes former longtime pastor Stan Allcorn, who retired in August 2020. Whitten, who already was on the staff, replaced Allcorn in September 2020.

are courtesy Reed Ambrose, director of communications at the church.

