Webinar Focuses on Community Ministry

Abilene Christian University’s Baptist Studies Center is hosting a webinar at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, with two presenters from Baptist congregations in Dallas.

The webinar is free to the public but registration is required. A link to the webinar will be sent on Jan. 18. Click here to RSVP. Title of the webinar is “Community Ministry: What Have We Learned?”

Rev. Kevin Pranoto, left, and Rev. Heather Mustain

Presenters will be Rev. Heather Mustain of Wilshire Baptist Church and Rev. Kevin Pranoto of Mission Oak Cliff. Myles Werntz, director of the Baptist Studies Center, posted the following information about the webinar:

“Congregational ministry to the surrounding community is a persistent area of growth, and a source of constant questions: What is the goal? Who are we serving? Toward what end are we serving? In this webinar, we will spend time with ministers from Baptist congregations in the Dallas area, who will talk to us about their experience in community ministry, and how they approach the task and goal of being the light of Christ amidst the struggles of their neighbors.”

Mustain has led Wilshire Baptist Church’s missions and advocacy work since 2013, when she joined the staff as minister of missions. Her responsibilities include engaging congregants in missions experiences in Dallas and internationally while also equipping church members to be advocates on issues of justice. As associate pastor, Mustain also oversees congregational life, pastoral care and communications.

Pranoto is the executive director of Mission Oak Cliff. He is passionate about serving people experiencing marginalization and is an advocate for relational ministry. As a licensed social worker and ordained minister, Pranoto has experience working in a variety of global and local faith-based nonprofit agencies, including the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and Buckhead Christian Ministry in Atlanta, Georgia.