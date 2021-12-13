Community Las Posadas at St. Vincent

Community Las Posadas

When: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20

Where: St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church, 2525 Westview Drive

Admission: Free, pubic invited

Details: Event will include traditional reenactment of the journey of Joseph and Mary to find a place to give birth to Jesus, followed by Ballet Folklorico performance, mariachi band, raffle, vendor booths

More information: Contact Aida Pantoja for more information or to participate or assist

By LORETTA FULTON

The traditional observance of Las Posadas, a reenactment of the journey of Joseph and Mary to find a place to give birth to Jesus, will be nontraditional this year at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church.

Instead of going house to house, Mary and Joseph will go room to room inside the Pan American Hall at the church, 2525 Westview Drive. The public is invited to participate in the community Las Posadas. Festivities will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., including music, pinatas, a mariachi band, a performance by the Ballet Folklorico, and vendor booths set up by various businesses and organizations.

“Even the police department will have candies and stickers,” said Aida Pantoja, one of the event planners.

Among the other festivities, a raffle will be held for bicycles, basketballs, and toys. And, United Supermarkets donated 150 boxes to serve as an easel for various artists in town. Each box, with a painted scene, will be given away.

“Posada” is the Spanish word for “inn,” which Mary and Joseph were searching for. Instead, they ended up in a barn, with a manger serving as a crib, when no one accepted them. Traditionally, participants travel from one house to another, where music is played and food served. But this year’s event will all be indoors, except for the breaking of the pinatas.

“We’re going to walk from one room to another,” Pantoja said.

Pantoja believes this year’s indoor Las Posadas will be welcomed by participants, especially if the weather turns bad. The event will begin with the reenactment, including prayers from St. Vincent’s pastor, Emilio Sosa, and music. That will be followed by a performance by the Ballet Folklorico and the breaking of pinatas outside.

Pantoja emphasized that the community Las Posadas is for everyone, not just Catholics. The reenactment is a moving experience, with traditional prayers and songs.

“Everyone is invited,” Pantoja said.

Loretta Fulton is creator and editor of Spirit of Abilene