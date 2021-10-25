Ghosts, Goblins, and Saints

By LORETTA FULTON

Fall festivals, religious services, and a Cypress Street takeover are among the many offerings this week as Abilenians prepare to celebrate Halloween, All Saints and All Souls days, and Dia de los Muertos. (Click here to read separate article, including dates of observances, about “El Dia.”)

To add an event, send details to editor@spiritofabilene.com





Left to right Soutwest Park Baptist Church, Aldersgate United Methodist Church, South Pointe Church

Pioneer Drive Baptist Church is going all out this year, with a “takeover” of Cypress Street. The church’s annual Fall Family Fellowship will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, on Cypress Street in front of the Paramount Theater.

“We will have a Trunk or Treat with plenty of candy to go around, fall treats for all to enjoy, followed by a screening of a Scooby-Doo Halloween Special at 6 and 7:30 p.m. This is a night you do not want to miss,” a church promotional email says.

“No registration is needed to attend, but if you would like to decorate your trunk for the Trunk or Treat contest, you can sign up online. Please register only one person per vehicle, but you may have as many helpers as you want.”

Other churches also are hosting a trunk-or-treat event or other Halloween activity. See list below. Halloween, of course, means All Hallows Eve, the day before All Saints Day in some Christian traditions. Several churches in Abilene will observe All Saints and All Souls Days (Nov. 1 and 2) during church services on Oct. 31 or Nov. 7.

Following are some of the local activities scheduled. All events are free, and the public is invited:

ST. PAUL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, church parking lot, North Fifth and Beech streets. Public invited

ALDERSGATE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Trunk or Treat, pumpkin patch, bounce houses, free food, 5-7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, 1741 Sayles Blvd.

SOUTHERN HILLS CHURCH OF CHRIST

Trunk or Treat , 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 3666 Buffalo Gap Road. Event features famIly-friendly games, and delicious food from local food trucks.

SOUTH POINTE CHURCH

4-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. South Pointe is partnering with Connect Church to provide a safe, fun trick or treating experience in the parking lot, 3050 Buffalo Gap Road.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH

Drive-through Trunk or Treat, 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, in the church’s south parking lot, 1333 N. Third St.

SOUTHWEST PARK BAPTIST CHURCH

6-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2901 S. 20th St. Family Center and outdoors in back. Event includes food, games, candy. “Follow the lights, fall smells, and laughs!