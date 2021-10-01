Love & Care Ministries Hosting Annual Revival

By LORETTA FULTON

The annual revival hosted by Love & Care Ministries is set for four nights, Oct. 10-13, at the Abilene Convention Center.

The revival will include nightly worship, with a different preacher each night, children’s church for grades 1-6, music, meals, clothing give-aways, haircuts and other ministries. Everything is free.

“We are extremely excited the theme for this year is ‘Healing Our Community’,” said Mark Hewitt, founder and executive director of Love & Care Ministries. The theme is based on 2 Chronicles 7:14:

“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sins, and will heal their land.”

The preaching and worship lineup is as follows:

Sunday, Oct. 10

John Whitten, Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, preacher

Beltway Church, lead worship team

Monday, Oct. 11

Matthew Lubin, Macedonia Baptist Church, preacher

FountainGate Fellowship, lead worship team

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Jeff Hatcher, Wylie United Methodist Church, preacher

Highland and Beltway churches, lead worship teams

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Scott Beard, FountainGate Fellowship, preacher

Numerous churches will lead worship

Loretta Fulton is creator and editor of Spirit of Abilene