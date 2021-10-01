Love & Care Ministries Hosting Annual Revival
By LORETTA FULTON
The annual revival hosted by Love & Care Ministries is set for four nights, Oct. 10-13, at the Abilene Convention Center.
The revival will include nightly worship, with a different preacher each night, children’s church for grades 1-6, music, meals, clothing give-aways, haircuts and other ministries. Everything is free.
“We are extremely excited the theme for this year is ‘Healing Our Community’,” said Mark Hewitt, founder and executive director of Love & Care Ministries. The theme is based on 2 Chronicles 7:14:
“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sins, and will heal their land.”
The preaching and worship lineup is as follows:
Sunday, Oct. 10
John Whitten, Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, preacher
Beltway Church, lead worship team
Monday, Oct. 11
Matthew Lubin, Macedonia Baptist Church, preacher
FountainGate Fellowship, lead worship team
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Jeff Hatcher, Wylie United Methodist Church, preacher
Highland and Beltway churches, lead worship teams
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Scott Beard, FountainGate Fellowship, preacher
Numerous churches will lead worship
Loretta Fulton is creator and editor of Spirit of Abilene