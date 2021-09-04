Maybe Texas can stop young women from choosing abortion, but it can’t stop a conscientious Christian from choosing love over lawsuits, Doug Mendenhall writes in his latest post on his blog, Jesus in the Food Court.

Titled, “What will Texas Christians do with this new freedom to sue, sue, sue?” the column takes on a new Texas law that all but outlaws abortions in the state.

“You get to choose,” Mendenhall writes. “You can be helpful, or you can be vindictive.”

Click here to read Mendenhall’s post.

Doug Mendenhall