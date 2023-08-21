Ray Hildebrand of ‘Paul and Paula’ Fame and HPU Graduate, dies at 82

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, for Ray Hildebrand, 82, a graduate of Howard Payne University who composed and sang the pop hit of the 1960s, “Hey, Paula.”

Hildebrand died following a year-long illness. The Celebration of Life will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Nall Avenue Baptist Church in Prairie Village, Kansas, located near Kansas City. In addition to “Hey, Paula,” Hildebrand also composed almost 400 religious songs, most of which were published.

Hildebrand was the “Paul” in the pop duo Paul and Paula. He was born Dec. 21, 1940, in Joshua, Texas, and met his singing partner “Paula,” actually Jill Jackson, while attending Howard Payne.

Ray Hildebrand and Jill Jackson, better known as “Paul and Paul,” a popular duo from the 1960s and former students at Howard Payne University.