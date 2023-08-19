Aaron Watson In Concert at ACU

Connor Mullins, Student Editorial Assistant, ACU

Singer-songwriter and Abilene Christian University alumnus Aaron Watson will headline a concert with Jenna Paulette at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, in Moody Coliseum as one of the premiere events of Wildcat Week, ACU’s official welcoming and orientation program for incoming students.

Tickets to the concert are available to the public now, and ACU students will have free entry by scanning a QR code in Moody Coliseum through the Compass app.

Aaron Watson

“I am excited to see how students, alumni and the Abilene community will all join together for a night of fun at this concert,” said PJ Martinez, associate dean for student engagement.

Wildcat Week, Aug. 22-26, is ACU’s extended orientation program to provide new students with opportunities for spiritual growth, academic success and social excellence as they transition to new life in Abilene.