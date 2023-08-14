H. Taylor Rankin, Former HSU Biology Professor, Dies

Dr. H. Taylor Rankin, a longtime biology professor at Hardin-Simmons University, died Aug. 11 at age 89. A message from HSU President Eric Bruntmyer and a link to the full obituary follow.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. H. Taylor Rankin, age 89, who died on August 11, 2023 in Abilene. A memorial service will be held at Logsdon Chapel on the campus of Hardin-Simmons University at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, the 18th of August. Visitation will follow in the reception room at Logsdon Chapel.

Memorial gifts may be made to The Rankin Family Scholarship fund at Hardin-Simmons University or to the charity of your choice.

Dr. Rankin served 34 years as Professor of Biology (27 years as Department Head) at Hardin-Simmons University. Although trained as a botanist, he gained great satisfaction serving as an advisor to students interested in attending medical school, dental school, and other health-related fields. Taylor served two terms as Vice President and two years as President of the Hardin-Simmons faculty. He was named Senior Professor of Biology in 1995 and received the Outstanding Faculty Member Award. In 2000, Taylor was recognized for outstanding service by the Holland School of Sciences and Mathematics. The university’s greenhouse bears his name.”

Click here to read the obituary.

Dr. H. Taylor Rankin