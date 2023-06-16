Former Logsdon Professor Takes SBC to Task

Meredith Stone, a former Logsdon Seminary professor who now leads the national Baptist Women in Ministry, has written an opinion piece criticizing two recent votes by the Southern Baptist Convention.

The article, titled, “The Southern Baptist Convention is Wrong,” was posted on the Baptist News Global website. It chastises the SBC for its votes that deny women the opportunity to serve as lead pastors at affiliate churches.

Meredith Stone

Stone began her tenure as executive director of Baptist Women in Ministry in August 2020.

Prior to that, she was Associate Dean for Academics and Assistant Professor of Scripture and Ministry at Hardin-Simmons University’s Logsdon Seminary.

In her opinion piece, Stone said the SBC votes devalue the worth and calling of women to participate in the local church.

“Therefore, Baptist Women in Ministry expresses solidarity with our sisters who are affected by the Southern Baptist Convention’s failure to value the worth and callings of women. We reiterate what has been said by more than 3,000 people who signed our Open Letter to Baptist Women — the SBC is wrong. Women are worthy of God’s calling and find freedom in Jesus Christ. Women are created in the image of the boundless and limitless God. Despite the SBC’s actions, there are no barriers with the God of all creation.”

Click here to read “The Southern Baptist Convention is Wrong”