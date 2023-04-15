Registration Open for Summer FaithWorks Class

Registration is under way for a new class at FaithWorks that begins on Tuesday, May 30.

The free 13-week personal and career development class will be the 60th for FaithWorks of Abilene, which was founded and is led by Joyce Dalzell. Classes meet 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1229 North Mockingbird Lane. Breakfast and lunch are included free of charge.

To register or get more information, call 437-2272, or email Dalzell at joyced@faithworksofabilene.org.

Students in the faith-based classes can learn basic computer skills, recovery management, conflict management, budgeting, interviewing skills, nutrition, and resume building. The classes also include a study of the Gospel of Matthew.