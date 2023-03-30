Former FBC Pastor James Flamming Dies in Virginia

Pastor Emeritus, Dr. Peter James “Jim” Flamming, who served First Baptist Church in Abilene from 1966 to 1981, died at Westminster Canterbury Richmond, in Richmond, Virginia on March 27, 2023.

He served Richmond’s First Baptist Church for 23 years, from 1983-2006. Prior to his move to Richmond, Dr. Flamming served several churches in Texas, including Abilene.

Dr. James Flamming

Dr. Flamming was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley in 2017, and beloved son, Peter Dave in 1991. He is survived by his sister, Verva Lacy of Amarillo, Texas; two sons, Jesse Dee Flamming (Teri) of Fort Worth and Dr. James Douglas Flamming (Judith) of Atlanta, Georgia; sister-in-law, Jessie Ann Cook, who faithfully served as Dr. Flamming’s in-home caregiver and coordinator.

Many will remember Anna, Sarah and Cathey Flamming who, along with their mother Betsy (Dave’s wife) , lived with the Flammings for several years after Dave’s death. Surviving grandchildren in addition to the three already mentioned are Peter, Lea, Elizabeth and Jessie. Great-grandchildren are Rainor, Ruthie, Hawkins, Samson, Charlotte, Shirley, John Ryder and Benjamin.

A Celebration of Dr. Flamming’s life will be held Saturday, April 1, at 2 p.m. in the Sanctuary of Richmond’s First Baptist Church, with a reception to follow in Flamming Hall. The service will be streamed and may be accessed on the church website – fbcrichmond.org.

Visitation will take place on Friday, March 31, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richmond’s First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23220.