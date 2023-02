Monica O’Desky, Cantor for Abilene’s Temple Mizpah, will live stream the Temple’s next in-person Shabbat Service at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3. Click the Zoom Link below to join.

LIVE STREAM ZOOM LINK

Members of the Abilene Interfaith Council attended Temple Mizpah’s Shabbat Service in person on Jan. 13. O’Desky is making the live stream available on March 3.