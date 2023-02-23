Catholic Clergy Assignments Effective July 1

Bishop Michael Sis announced the following clergy assignments for the Diocese of San Angelo, effective July 1, 2023.

Deacon Mike Elsner as parochial vicar of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Midland

Father Francis Onyekozuru as pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Odessa

Father Bala Anthony Govindu as pastor of St. Stephen Parish in Midland

Father Mamachan Joseph as pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Eldorado, St. Peter Mission in Mertzon, and Immaculate Conception Mission in Knickerbocker

Father Tony Franco as pastor of St. Mary Queen of Peace Parish in Brownwood

Father Reggie Odima as parochial administrator of St. Charles Parish in Eden, St. Philip Benizi Mission in Eola, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission in Millersview

Father Joe Barbieri as Judicial Vicar of the Diocese of San Angelo

Msgr. Larry Droll as rector of the Cathedral Church of the Sacred Heart in San Angelo

Father Rodney White as pastor of St. Ann Parish in Midland

Father Lorenzo Hatch will begin a leave of absence

Father Tom Barley will retire

Effective August 1, 2023, Father Kevin Lenius will begin two years of study at The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC, in pursuit of Licentiate of Canon Law degree.