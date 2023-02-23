Catholic Clergy Assignments Effective July 1
Bishop Michael Sis announced the following clergy assignments for the Diocese of San Angelo, effective July 1, 2023.
Deacon Mike Elsner as parochial vicar of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Midland
Father Francis Onyekozuru as pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Odessa
Father Bala Anthony Govindu as pastor of St. Stephen Parish in Midland
Father Mamachan Joseph as pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Eldorado, St. Peter Mission in Mertzon, and Immaculate Conception Mission in Knickerbocker
Father Tony Franco as pastor of St. Mary Queen of Peace Parish in Brownwood
Father Reggie Odima as parochial administrator of St. Charles Parish in Eden, St. Philip Benizi Mission in Eola, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission in Millersview
Father Joe Barbieri as Judicial Vicar of the Diocese of San Angelo
Msgr. Larry Droll as rector of the Cathedral Church of the Sacred Heart in San Angelo
Father Rodney White as pastor of St. Ann Parish in Midland
Father Lorenzo Hatch will begin a leave of absence
Father Tom Barley will retire
Effective August 1, 2023, Father Kevin Lenius will begin two years of study at The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC, in pursuit of Licentiate of Canon Law degree.