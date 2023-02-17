Bishop Sis in Abilene For Teaching Mass, Ash Wednesday Services

Bishop Michael J. Sis will be in Abilene the week of Feb. 20 for Ash Wednesday services and for a Teaching Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church.

The Teaching Mass will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Holy Family, 5410 Buffalo Gap Road. The bishop will explore “the beautiful meaning of the sign, symbols, and actions of the Catholic Mass.” The Teaching Mass at Holy Family is one of four that the bishop is leading across the Diocese of San Angelo.

On Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22, Bishop Sis will be at Abilene’s three universities for Ash Wednesday services. They are scheduled for 11 a.m. in the Moody Center at ACU, 1:30 p.m. in Logsdon Chapel at Hardin-Simmons, and at 4 p.m. in Matthew Auditorium at McMurry. The service at McMurry will be a Mass. The others are Ash Wednesday services, with no Mass.

Each year, Bishop Sis rotates Ash Wednesday services among the cities in the diocese that have colleges.