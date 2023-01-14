‘The Chosen’ Creator to Speak at Benefit for Beyond Trafficking

Dallas Jenkins, creator of the hit television series The Chosen, will be guest speaker for the Blue Tie Affair benefiting Beyond Trafficking.

The gala will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Taylor County Expo Center. VIP admission opens at 5:15 p.m. and general admission opens at 6:15. The program also will feature Karla Solomon, director of outreach and training for Mercy Gate Ministries, and Vanessa Horabuena, a Christian worship artist and performance speed painter.

Jenkins created, directed and co-wrote The Chosen, which is a historical drama based on the life and ministry of Jesus.

Beyond Trafficking is an Abilene-based ministry that works with victims of human trafficking. Stephanie Andrade-Rocha is founder and executive director.

Click here for more information about Beyond Trafficking and for ticket information. Or call 325-864-5418.