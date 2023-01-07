Pew Research Center: Religious Makeup of Congress Bucks Trends

A new survey from the Pew Research Center shows that the 118th U.S. Congress remains largely untouched by two trends that have long marked religious life in the United States: a decades-long decline in the share of Americans who identify as Christian, and a corresponding increase in the percentage who say they have no religious affiliation.

Since 2007, the share of Christians in the general population has dropped from 78 percent to its present level of 63 percent. Nearly three-in-ten U.S. adults now say they are religiously unaffiliated, describing themselves as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular,” up from 16 percent who did not identify with a religion 16 years ago. But Christians make up 88 percent of the voting members of the new 118th Congress.

Click here to read the Pew story

U.S. Capitol Building

Photo credit: Onasill – Bill Badzo – 143 Million Views on VisualHunt.com