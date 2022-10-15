Hendrick Home for Children Open for Tours Oct. 23

The new main building at Hendrick Home for Children will be open to the public for tours on Sunday, Oct. 23.

Guided tours will be held 2-4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served in the ballroom.

Hendrick Home for Children, founded by Thomas Gould Hendrick and Ida Nations Hendrick, opened at the corner of Treadaway Boulevard and South 27th Street in 1939. The iconic original main building was designed by famed Abilene architect David Castle.

That building stood until 2018, when it was razed to make way for the new building, which is a replica of the original. The Hendricks are buried on the grounds by the entrance.

The opening celebration was first scheduled for October 2021 but was rescheduled due to lingering COVID effects. Hendrick Home for Children commissioned a coffee table-style history of the Home in conjunction with the opening. The book, written by Loretta Fulton, is titled “Hendrick Home for Children: Still Building on a Firm Foundation”. It is loaded with photographs taken throughout the Home’s history and was published by ACU Press. Copies are available at Texas Star Trading Company, 174 Cypress St.