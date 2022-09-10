Mexico’s Independence Celebrated

A parade and Ballet Folklorico of St. Vincent Catholic Church will highlight Diez y Seis de Septiembre festivities in Sears Park on Friday, Sept. 16.

The parade will begin lining up at 5:30 p.m. at the church, 2525 Westview Drive, and the parade will begin at 6 p.m., ending at Sears Park. For more information, call Aida Pantoja, 721-1568.

A free festival, with food, mariachi band, Ballet Folklorico, and more will begin at 6 p.m.

Diez y Seis de Septiembre, the 16th of September, marks the launch of Mexico’s struggle for independence from Spain. On Sept. 16, 1810, Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla led the first large revolutionary forces against the Spaniards. The holiday is similar to the Fourth of July in the United States.