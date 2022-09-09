Summit Early Registration Deadline

Early registration for ACU’s 116th Summit ends Wednesday, Sept. 14. Early registration costs $30. After Wednesday, the price increases to $50.

No registrations will be accepted after Sept. 28. Summit will be held over two days on the ACU campus, Oct. 13-14. Click here to register.

The two-day format is part of the Summit redesign. Summit now will be held twice a year, once in the fall and once in the spring over two days for each session. Each fall, the gathering will coincide with ACU’s Homecoming weekend, and each spring, a two-day event will lead into Sing Song weekend.

The new format focuses primarily on specific congregational leadership groups, and these communities will engage with God, with one another and with material designed to equip them for effective service, said Jennifer Schroeder, Summit director.

Reflecting the theme “Abide With Me,” this fall’s communities will focus on children’s ministry, Hispanic ministry, preaching, recovery ministry, small church leaders and youth ministry. Each community will have the flexibility to form their sessions and thematic interpretation around the needs of their area of ministry, Schroeder said.

In addition to the specific groups, a general interest track will be offered examining 1 Peter as it applies to the church today – an excellent source of enrichment for anyone wanting to attend Summit, whether they serve formally in ministry or not, Schroeder said.

Noted author and practical theologian Dr. Andrew Root will speak at Thursday evening’s plenary session on “Churches and the Crisis of Decline,” which is also the title of his latest book.

Attendance will be limited to 400 participants, and registration is required.