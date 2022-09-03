Richard Beck Guest Speaker for Christian Service Center Luncheon

Popular ACU professor and speaker Richard Beck will headline a luncheon Sept. 16 to benefit Christian Service Center.

The luncheon will be held 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Abilene Country Club. Deadline to purchase tickets or reserve a table is Tuesday, Sept. 13. Click here to register and purchase a ticket. Individual tickets are $50.

Theme for the luncheon is “God’s Heart for the Poor,” and no one is better qualified to speak on that topic than Beck. He is an elder at Highland Church of Christ, where he teaches Bible classes and serves in community ministries.

Every Monday evening, Beck leads a Bible class for inmates at the French Robertson Unit, a maximum security prison north of Abilene. Beck has written and spoken extensively about his experiences working in a prison.

Richard Beck

Jim Clark, executive director of Christian Service Center, has known Beck for years and has heard him speak numerous times.

“His message will be ‘God’s Heart for the Poor,’ which is so fitting for the mission of the Christian Service Center–to show the kindness of Jesus to those in need,” Clark said.

Beck’s two most recent books are Hunting Magic Eels: Recovering an Enchanted Faith in a Skeptical Age and Trains, Jesus, and Murder: The Gospel According to Johnny Cash.