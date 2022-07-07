From Jay Moore: Sunday Ball Banned

Jay Moore’s newest book, “Abilene Daily: Snapshots of Home,” contains one or more
vignettes from Abilene’s history for each day of the year. Periodically, stories with some connection–however loose–to Abilene’s religious life will be featured in Spirit of Abilene. The book can be purchased at Texas Star Trading Co., 174 Cypress St. www.texasstartrading.com or call 325-672-9696. Books are $27.50.

Jay Moore

Following is an excerpt from Jay Moore’s book, Abilene Daily: Snapshots of Home, dated July 18, 1907.

Sunday Ball Banned

Word on the street was that, due to an earlier rainout, a makeup baseball game was set for the upcoming Sunday afternoon. In an emergency session, the Abilene city council leapt into action unanimously passing an ordinance banning any Sabbath-day ball games effective immediately. Specifically, the ban was imposed on “taking an active part in such a contest within the corporate city limits of Abilene, to include playing, umpiring or managing a team.” Because time was of the essence, the usual rules governing passage of a city ordinance–that it be read aloud at three meetings prior to taking effect–were suspended and the ordinance was immediately enforceable. The fine for violating the ban was set at $50 to $100.

