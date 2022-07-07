From Jay Moore: Sunday Ball Banned

Jay Moore’s newest book, “Abilene Daily: Snapshots of Home,” contains one or more

Jay Moore

Following is an excerpt from Jay Moore’s book, Abilene Daily: Snapshots of Home, dated July 18, 1907.

Sunday Ball Banned

Word on the street was that, due to an earlier rainout, a makeup baseball game was set for the upcoming Sunday afternoon. In an emergency session, the Abilene city council leapt into action unanimously passing an ordinance banning any Sabbath-day ball games effective immediately. Specifically, the ban was imposed on “taking an active part in such a contest within the corporate city limits of Abilene, to include playing, umpiring or managing a team.” Because time was of the essence, the usual rules governing passage of a city ordinance–that it be read aloud at three meetings prior to taking effect–were suspended and the ordinance was immediately enforceable. The fine for violating the ban was set at $50 to $100.