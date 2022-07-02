Relics to be Venerated in Catholic Parishes

Relics of St. Manuel Gonzalez and Blessed Carlo Acutis will be available for veneration in parishes around the Catholic Diocese of San Angelo until July 10.

The relics are touring the dioceses of the country as part of the National Eucharistic Revival, a three-year focus on the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist. Both St. Gonzalez and Blessed Acutis had a strong connection to the Eucharist.

The Diocese of San Angelo was the first diocese in the country to receive the relics as part of this tour. They were first displayed at Holy Angels Parish in San Angelo on June 26. Bishop Michael Sis brought the relics to this diocese following a meeting in Chicago.

The tour will come to Abilene Wednesday, July 6. The relics will be on view following the 7 p.m. Mass at St. Vincent Pallotti Parish, 2525 Westview Drive.

In the photo at left, worshippers venerate the relics of St. Manuel Gonzeles (middle photo) and Blessed Carlo Acutis (right photo) at Holy Angels Church in San Angelo. (Photo courtesy Diocese of San Angelo)

The relics were displayed at the 25th Eucharistic Congress in Atlanta in June. The following blurbs from the Congress’ website give more detail of the two men being venerated.

“Two relics will be available for veneration at Congress. First, visit a relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis, an Italian teenager whose devotion to the Eucharist was the center of his short life. Blessed Carlo died of cancer at the age of 15, but used his time on earth and his skills with technology to draw others closer to Christ. Learn more here. https://carloacutis-en.org/“

“The second relic is from Saint Manuel González García, also called the Bishop of the Abandoned Tabernacle. When St. Manuel arrived at his first parish, he found it abandoned with spider webs in the tabernacle. He proceeded to dedicate his life to bringing life back to the church and encouraging devotion to the Eucharist. St. Manuel asked to be buried at the foot of a tabernacle. Learn more here. http://beatomanuel.weebly.com/“

Following is the July schedule for the tour:

Friday, July 1

St. Joseph Parish, San Angelo, 301 W. 17th St.

The relics will be on display following the 12:00 noon Mass and following the 6:00 p.m. Mass.

FMI: 325-653-5006 or sanangelo.stjoseph@sanangelodiocese.org

Saturday, July 2

Cathedral Church of the Sacred Heart, San Angelo, 20 E. Beauregard Ave.

The relics will be on display from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and following the 4:00 p.m. Mass.

FMI: 325-658-6567 or cathedral@sanangelodiocese.org

Sunday, July 3

St. Therese Parish, Carlsbad, 11774 Beaumont

The relics will be on display following the 8:30 a.m. Mass.

FMI: 325-465-8062 or carlsbad@sanangelodiocese.org

Sunday, July 3

St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, San Angelo, 2619 Era Ave.

The relics will be on display following the 10:30 a.m. Mass.

FMI: 325-651-4633 or sanangelo.stmargaret@sanangelodiocese.org

Sunday, July 3

Cathedral Church of the Sacred Heart, San Angelo, 20 E. Beauregard Ave.

The relics will be on display from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and following the 6:00 p.m. Mass.

FMI: 325-658-6567 or cathedral@sanangelodiocese.org

Wednesday, July 6

St. Vincent Pallotti Parish, Abilene, 2525 Westview Dr.

The relics will be on display following the 7:00 p.m. Mass.

FMI: 325-672-1794 or abilene.stvincent@sanangelodiocese.org

Thursday, July 7

Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine, Midland, 1401 Garden Ln.

The relics will be on display in the evening.

FMI: 432-682-2581 or midland.olg@sanangelodiocese.org

Friday, July 8

St. Ambrose Parish, Wall, 8602 Loop 570

The relics will be on display following the 7:00 p.m. Mass

FMI: 325-651-7551 or wall@sanangelodiocese.org

Saturday, July 9

St. Stephen Parish, Midland, 4601 Neely Ave

The relics will be on display following the 5:00 p.m. diocesan Mass of Thanksgiving for the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health.

FMI: 432-520-7394 or midland.ststephen@sanangelodiocese.org

Sunday, July 10

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Odessa, 7601 N. Grandview Ave

The relics will be on display following the 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Masses.

FMI: 432-367-4657 or odessa.stelizabeth@sanangelodiocese.org