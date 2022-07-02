Evangelical Environmental Groups Oppose Supreme Court EPA Ruling

Two evangelical organizations that support environmental causes criticized the Supreme Court’s ruling on June 30 that limited the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate carbon pollution.

The ruling was in a case titled West Virginia v the EPA. The Evangelical Environmental Network called the ruling “a significant blow to God’s children here in the United States and throughout creation.”

The Young Evangelicals for Climate Action alway was disappointed in the ruling, as stated in a news release.

“We are deeply troubled by this decision that undermines the authority of the very agency tasked with the mission ‘to protect human health and the environment.”

Click here to read statement from the Evangelical Environmental Network

Click here to read statement from the Young Evangelicals for Climate Action