United Methodists React to Supreme Court Ruling

United Methodists reacted to the Supreme Court’s overturn of the 1973 landmark abortion ruling in Roe v Wade with varying opinions. The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 on Friday, June 24, to uphold the decision in a case styled The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The Supreme Court ruling on Friday gives the power to regulate abortions back to the states. The United Methodist Church issued a story through its news service detailing the reactions of Methodists. The article contains links to the church’s official policy and to statements from various church boards and commissions. Click here to read the article by Jim Patterson.