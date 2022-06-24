Catholics Celebrate Overturn of Roe v Wade

On Friday, June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion.

Friday’s 6-3 ruling came in a case that originated in Mississippi styled Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Almost immediately, churches and other institutions began weighing in on the decision that reverses almost 50 years of federal protections for abortion. The ruling allows state legislatures to set limits on abortion. Texas passed a “trigger law” that will outlaw almost all abortions in the state following the Supreme Court ruling.

Following are statements from Michael Sis, bishop of the Diocese of San Angelo, which includes Abilene churches, and the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops.

Bishop Sis

“From the moment of conception, a human being has the right to life. Therefore, I give thanks to God for the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe V. Wade. This is an answer to many prayers. I am also grateful that in 2021 the Texas Legislature and Governor Greg Abbott already passed the Human Life Protection Act, a law prohibiting elective abortion, which will become effective 30 days after the final ruling is issued.

I encourage everyone to offer ongoing, practical support to our local pregnancy resource centers, and to pray for their staff and volunteers. Pregnant mothers in our communities in West Texas need support to help them obtain the necessities of life for themselves and their children. This is a time for all of us to step up our support for mothers and fathers in welcoming and caring for God’s precious gift of life.

In the Bible, Psalm 139:13-14 says, “You formed my inmost being; you knit me in my mother’s womb. I praise you, because I am wonderfully made; wonderful are your works!” Every child growing in the womb is loved by God. I hope and pray that more and more people in our world will come to affirm this fundamental truth.”

The following statement was issued Friday by the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops:

“We celebrate with grateful hearts the historic decision by the Supreme Court of the United States to overturn Roe v. Wade. The state of Texas will again have the ability to protect and defend children in the womb at all stages. We are grateful the Texas Legislature and Governor Greg Abbott have already passed a law prohibiting elective abortion, which will become effective 30 days after the final ruling is issued.

“We pledge to redouble our efforts to work with Texas legislators and all others of good will to reinforce current support systems for pregnant mothers with insufficient support, their families, and children in need of adoption or foster care.

“This decision ends a very dark chapter in American history, and is the fruit of the prayers, sacrifices, and advocacy of countless Americans from every walk of life. We share their joy and are grateful to them.

“This decision begins a new chapter of light in American history with the end of legal elective abortion in Texas. It requires that we become intentionally more aware of the needs of pregnant mothers and fathers of the unborn in our own parishes and communities by listening to them, seeking understanding, and helping them obtain the necessities of life for themselves and their children. May we continue to lovingly support mothers and fathers in welcoming and caring for God’s gift of life.

“There are several initiatives in which volunteers can participate and through which mothers and fathers can seek support. These include Walking with Moms in Need, the Texas Pregnancy Care Network, Catholic Charities, diocesan pro-life programs and many parish-based services, such as St. Vincent de Paul Society. For more information, contact your local Catholic parish.”

The Texas Catholic Conference of Catholic Bishops includes 21 active bishops, who lead approximately 8.5 million Catholics in Texas, approximately 30% of the state’s population.